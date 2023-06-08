Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $20.56

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

