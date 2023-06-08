Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $89.81

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

