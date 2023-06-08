Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

