Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,547.13

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.66).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.82) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.73) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,569 ($31.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,987.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,564.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,466.29.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

