Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,547.13

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.66).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.82) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.73) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,569 ($31.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,987.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,564.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,466.29.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.