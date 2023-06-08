Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $25.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

SI-BONE stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.94. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,872 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

