Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $162.30

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

