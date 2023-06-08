Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $217.41

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.