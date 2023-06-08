BTIG Research Raises Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $28.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

