BTIG Research Raises Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $28.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

