Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

