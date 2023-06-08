Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

