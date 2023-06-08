Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.