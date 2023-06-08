Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of CGO opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
