CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Head to Head Review

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -11.02% -58.60% -3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TROOPS and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 112.71%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than TROOPS.

This table compares TROOPS and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.88 million 89.29 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A CalAmp $294.95 million 0.23 -$32.49 million ($0.90) -2.01

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Volatility & Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalAmp beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services. The Telematics Products segment focuses on telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and industrial IoT marketplace. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

