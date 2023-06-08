Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 8.9 %

CPB opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

