Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.