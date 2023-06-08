Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

About Cardiovascular Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 210.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

