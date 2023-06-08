Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance
Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
