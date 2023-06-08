Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

