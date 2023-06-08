China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2293 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CMAKY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

