China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6701 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35.
China Resources Power Price Performance
China Resources Power stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.
China Resources Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Power (CRPJY)
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.