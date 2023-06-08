Christopher Nardecchia Sells 489 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

