CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

