CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,135 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

