CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 44,139 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,029,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,062,000 after acquiring an additional 177,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

