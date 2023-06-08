CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $151.13 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

