CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after purchasing an additional 226,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

