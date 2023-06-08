CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

