CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.69 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

