CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $423.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

