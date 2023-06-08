CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.97 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,306.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,579.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,495.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.