CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.44 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

NYSE:RSG opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

