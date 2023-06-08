CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,070.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 534,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 488,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

