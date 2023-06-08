CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.52 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

