CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

