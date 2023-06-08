CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Eaton by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of ETN opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $188.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

