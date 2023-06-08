CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,227,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 53,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

