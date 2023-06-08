CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Open Text by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

