CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

