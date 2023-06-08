CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $450.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

