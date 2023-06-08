CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,937 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

