CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 56,762 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

