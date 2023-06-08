CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 796 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

ILMN stock opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.