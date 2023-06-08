CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

