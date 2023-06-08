CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

