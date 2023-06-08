CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 10,707 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,700 ($21.13) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,850 ($23.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.15) to GBX 1,550 ($19.27) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

