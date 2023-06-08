CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 24,255 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

