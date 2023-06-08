CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,124 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

