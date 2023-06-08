CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 26,337 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

