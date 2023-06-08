CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,430 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

