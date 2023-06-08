CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,886 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

