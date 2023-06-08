CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,729 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Grid by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.85) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,280 ($15.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

