Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 264,768 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

About Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

